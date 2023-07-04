Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik collaborates with NTT Data Locus Telecommunication to bring CPM solutions to businesses in Thailand

BANGKOK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced a technology collaboration with NTT Data Locus Telecommunication, a leading system integrator (SI) provider in Thailand, as part of its market expansion strategy in Southeast Asia.

Through this new collaboration, NTT Data Locus Telecommunication will deploy CCH Tagetik, an innovative corporate performance management (CPM) solution from Wolters Kluwer, to help its clients streamline and improve their financial processes while empowering them to make faster and more informed decisions.

NTT Data Locus Telecommunication has been instrumental in providing implementation support to CCH Tagetik customers who are using the expert solution to meet IFRS 17 requirements. With this expanded collaboration, NTT will now also support customers in leveraging CCH Tagetik to facilitate the digital transformation of finance and ESG reporting and analysis.

The CCH Tagetik expert solution goes beyond the standard CPM capabilities by integrating financial and operational data on a single, intelligent platform. The advanced solution seamlessly integrates with existing technology, resulting in streamlined financial processes.

Jasmine Teo, Southeast Asia Senior Business Manager, CCH Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer said:

“We are excited to continue collaborating with NTT Data Locus Telecommunication to expand our reach and capture new market opportunities in Thailand, thanks to their strong local presence in this region. Together, we will drive business growth and create value for our customers by helping them leverage CCH Tagetik to enhance and digitally transform their finance and ESG reporting and performance.”

Taveechai Apichainimitdee, Executive Vice President – Head of Business Unit, Locus an NTT Data Company

“As customers deal with increasingly complex reporting and compliance requirements and a high volume of detailed financial and operational data, there is a growing need for more sophisticated, efficient technologies that can rapidly convert this data into insights and enhance strategic decision-making. The functionality offered by CCH Tagetik effectively addresses these requirements. We are excited to collaborate with CCH Tagetik to bring this transformative offering to our customers in Thailand.”

About NTT Data Locus Telecommunication

Locus Telecommunication Inc. was established in 1999, and now is a subsidiary of NTT DATA Corporation Co., Ltd., a global digital business and IT service leader, originally from Japan. Locus is a leading SI service provider in Thailand, especially in the areas of CRM/CX and Analytics, while offering a full range of IT consulting, systems development, and maintenance services. With over 100 professionals, Locus has built a trusted, long-term relationship with customers by successfully providing a wide range of solutions in CRM & Enterprise Applications, Mobile Solutions, Data Management & Analytics, Contact Center, IT Infrastructure, Data Security, and more recently in IFRS.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.