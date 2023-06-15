Woman, 2 sons slain in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY — A farmer and her two young sons were shot dead around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, by still unknown assailants in Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

Emilda Susano Fausto, 49, and her two sons, aged 15 and 11, suffered gunshot wounds on their bodies.

Police investigators said the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday by Fausto’s daughter.

Himamaylan police immediately proceeded to the area to conduct an investigation.

Colonel Leo Pamittan, Negros Occidental provincial police director, appealed to the public and witnesses to cooperate with the investigation to shed light on the incident.

“All information will be instrumental for a fast solution to the case and justice for the victims,” he said.

