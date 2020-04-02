Woman, 49, with history of exposure to COVID-19 patient is Bicol’s 11th case

GUINOBATAN, Albay—A 49-year-old woman from Albay who was exposed to a known coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient was Bicol’s 11th case, the Department of Health in Bicol announced on Thursday.

DOH Bicol Director Ernie Vera said that the patient, whose case number has yet to be announced, was admitted to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in Legazpi City, and that she was in a stable condition.

The department, however, did not give other details.

Prior to this, Guinobatan town Mayor Ann Ongjoco confirmed that two of the COVID-19 patients who were announced Wednesday were direct contacts of Bicol’s fourth case.

“All of the three are linked,” Ongjoco told Inquirer. “They are all experiencing mild symptoms and are stable.”

Meanwhile, DOH Bicol announced the recovery of PH763, PH765, and PH2145.

