Woman, 60, arrested, yields P5M in meth in Cotabato City drug bust

COTABATO CITY—Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested a 60-year-old woman and seized from her some P5 million worth of crystal meth, or shabu, during a buy-bust operation at a village here.

Juvenal Azurin, PDEA director in the Bangsamoro region, said the woman, Sittie Omar Luman, of Datu Anggal Midtimbang town, Maguindanao province, sold the drugs to a PDEA undercover agent at Rosary Heights, a village here, around 5 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 16).

As Luman handed over several sachets of meth to the undercover agent, anti-narcotics operatives, backed by soldiers and police, made the arrest.

Seized from Luman were 15 sachets of meth, weighing around 750 grams, and estimated to fetch P5.1 million when sold on retail.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi commended the PDEA officers for continuing the war on drugs even amid the pandemic.

