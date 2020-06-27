Woman, 92, dead in house fire in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY –– A 92-year-old woman died in a three-hour fire that razed their house before dawn on Saturday in Daraga town in Albay province.
The report said Estileta Arana was trapped in their house in Barangay Burgos when the fire broke out at 2:30 a.m.
The town’s Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) probers said the fire of still undetermined origin was declared out around 5:30 a.m.
The BFP is still investigating the cause of the fire and the damage cost.
