Woman accused of human trafficking arrested in QC

MANILA, Philippines — A woman accused of trafficking persons — who is also the most wanted individual of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 3 — has been arrested.

Kristine Joyce Esdrelon, 31, who hails from Mandaluyong, was arrested on Mendez Road in Barangay Besa, Quezon City on Monday afternoon.

It is unclear what specific case she was involved in, but authorities said she was wanted for violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

Station 3’s warrant and subpoena section served the arrest order against Esdrelon. The police will notify the court of the arrest while the suspect remains under the station’s custody.

Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), praised the officers for successfully arresting the fugitive.

“I commend the diligent effort of QCPD Police Station 3 Talipapa in intensifying their campaign geared to locate and arrest wanted persons in their locality to bring them before the court ordering for their arrest,” Natividad said.

—WITH A REPORT FROM ANDY HOO (TRAINEE)

