Woman cop killed, partner hurt in Zambo bolo hacking case

ZAMBOANGA CITY—-A police investigator was killed while another person was hurt when they were hacked on Wednesday by a drunken man they were trying to pacify.

Maj. Edwin Duco, Zamboanga City police spokesperson, identified the dead victim as Senior MSgt. Marjorie Ebol Mauricio, 45, team leader and investigator at Zamboanga City Police Station 10.

Mauricio suffered hack wounds in the arm and neck.

Sweet Grace Santos, 43, the victim’s live-in partner, suffered hack wounds in the arm.

Duco said the off-duty Mauricio was trying to pacify her uncle, Felixberto Esperat, 60, a carpenter, who had a heated argument with someone inside his house, which was just a few meters from hers.

When Mauricio tried to calm down her uncle, the drunken Esperat swung his bolo toward her neck and arm.

Santos rushed to pull Mauricio away, but she, too, was hacked.

Both were rushed to the Labuan Public Hospital where Mauricio was pronounced dead.

Capt. Albin Cabayacruz, station 10 chief, said Mauricio served the police force for 18 years.

“We lost a good cop, an investigator,” Cabayacruz said.

