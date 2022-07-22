Woman Died After Refusing to Make Intimate Moment with Partner

Woman who Refused to Make Intimate Moment with Partner Died

A woman in Pampanga died after she was killed by her live-in partner when she allegedly refused to make intimate moment with him.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, a 33-year-old Pampanga lady died after being thrashed by her inebriated live-in spouse. She apparently refused to allow her man an intimate moment after that.

PMaj Christopher Lalic, head of Angeles City Police Station 4, said the woman refused to comply with her partner’s requests since she has a monthly period. They fight as a result, and her partner beats them.

According to the investigation, the woman suffered a severe head injury from hitting the concrete that caused her to lose consciousness. Both individuals, according to the PNP, are homeless and are currently camped out in front of a hardware store in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City.

The assault took place on Wednesday night while the suspect, according to reports, was intoxicated. The victim was taken to the hospital urgently but passed away.

After the incident the live-in partner who is the suspect of the heinous crime was arrested. The Pampanga police will charged the suspect with murder.

