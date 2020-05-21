Woman dies trying to rescue dogs from burning house

BACOLOD CITY—A 35-year-old woman died trying to save her dogs as fire razed her house at Capitol Heights here early on Thursday (May 21).

Michelle Mirasol was found dead lying in the bathroom of her house with a wet towel which she probably used as breathing aid, said Chief Insp. Publio Plotena, city fire marshal.

Her son Michael Patrick, 16, suffered minor burns.

Ploteña said some of Mirasol’s dogs were already outside the house but she went back to save her other dogs that were in a cage including a Shih Tzu .

Neighbors took care of the rescued dogs during the 30-minute fire.

Mirasol’s parents shouted and appealed for her to come out of the house but the fire had already grown, prompting Mirasol to rush to a side of the house where the bathroom was located.

Ploteña said Mirasol may have died of suffocation.

Initial investigation showed that the fire, believed to be triggered by faulty electrical wiring, started at the ceiling of the living room.

Ploteña said the fire destroyed about P100,000 worth of property.

