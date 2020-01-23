Woman farmer dies after being bitten by cobra in Abra

BAGUIO CITY –– A 60-year-old woman died on Tuesday after she was bitten by a cobra in Danglas town, Abra province, police said.

In a belated report, police said Drucila Layugan, a farmer, was found unconscious at a rice paddy in Cabaruan village.

Rescue personnel also found a dead cobra some 10 meters from where they found Layugan.

Investigators said emergency responders tried to revive Layugan, who suffered five marks of snakebite in her arms and shoulder.

Police said the victim killed the snake after getting bitten by it.

Layugan was supposed to check on her goats when the incident happened, her relatives said.

