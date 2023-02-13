Woman Found Father who Left Them 22 Years Ago, But Ignore Her

Woman Found Father Inside Church After 22 Years But Denied Her

A woman TikTok user shared a heartbreaking encounter with her father after she found him inside the church.

Xyra Redulla posted on her TikTok account that she met her father again in a church after 22 years. But, unlike in drama films and teleseryes, she was not recognized by her father this time.

“Nagkita kami ni papa sa simbahan after 22 years pagkatapos mag ‘peace be with you,’” shared Redulla.

She was only three years old when her father abandoned their family, so she knew he would never recognize her. She stated in the video that she does not want to be emotional, but she suddenly began crying.

“Ayoko maging emotional pero bigla na lang tumulo luha ko. Hindi ko kasi inexpect sa loob kami ng simbahan unang magkikita,” the TikTok user said.

Redulla desired to approach the man whom she claimed to be her father. She even pursued her alleged father to confirm because she had a strong suspicion that he was her father because he resembled her older brother.

She even mentioned his father’s full name. However, he denied it and quickly exited the church. As a result, she becomes emotional because she believes her father does not want to talk to her.

“Gusto ko siya pigilan kaya binanggit ko buong pangalan ni papa pero dali-dali na siyang lumabas. Naiyak na lang ako nang sobra bakit ayaw niya ako kausapin?” Redulla said emotionally.

Furthermore, she was unable to tell her family about her encounter with her father because they were furious with him. Based on the video, her cousin also confirmed that he saw Redulla’s father in the church.

