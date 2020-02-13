Woman from HK under probe for COVID-19 in Zambales

IBA, Zambales –– Local Health officials here on Thursday confirmed that they were monitoring a 50-year-old woman from Hong Kong for possible coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Dr. Noel Bueno, director of the provincial health office, said the woman is an overseas Filipino worker who arrived in the country on Jan. 28.

She exhibited mild colds but had no fever or cough, Bueno told the Inquirer in a text message.

The woman is the second recorded case of a patient under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 in the province.

Bueno said the first PUI case in the province was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after the confirmatory test yielded a negative result.

