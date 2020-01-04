Woman killed, 2 hurt including suspect in Sorsogon shooting

LEGAZPI CITY — A woman was killed while her live-in partner and the gunman who shot her were hurt in a shooting incident in Donsol town in Sorsogon province on Saturday morning.

Police Staff Sergeant Ronie Tarog, chief investigator of Donsol town police, said that while the suspect Joseph Lovenario, 42, and resident of Barangay (village) Gura, was walking in front of the house of the victims in Barangay Central, Agosto Alim, 50, went out of their house with a jungle bolo and had a heated altercation with the suspect at around 6:50 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alim’s live-in partner, Sofima Pedragosa, a casual employee of Donsol town, tried to pacify the men but the suspect drew his caliber .38 pistol and shot Alim in his right arm, the bullet passing through his neck.

After Alim ran away, the suspect shot Pedragosa below her armpit in close range.

FEATURED STORIES

When Lovenario cannot locate Alim, he went inside a nearby restaurant where he works as a cook and shot himself in his head.

The victims were taken to Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) but Pedragosa died along the way.

“The suspect will also undergo operation at BRTTH. We are preparing the documents for the inquest proceedings,” Tarog said.

Authorities are still investigating on the cause of the heated argument.

Edited by JPV

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ