Woman nabbed for selling fake alcohol in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a 40-year-old woman for alleged selling bottles of fake isopropyl alcohol in Candelaria town in Quezon province on Saturday.

Major Gaylord Pagala, Candelaria police chief, said the suspect, Maricel Mendoza, was nabbed in a buy-bust operation after she sold two liters of bogus alcohol inside a subdivision in Barangay (village) Malabanban Norte around 3:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police seized 10 four-liter gallons and 108 pieces of 500ml plastic bottles that allegedly contained fake alcohol, assorted bottle cups, 384 pieces of label sticker marked “Isopropyl Alcohol Unscented 70 percent solution,” three alcohol trays, and four plastic funnels.

Mendoza was detained at the local police jail and facing charges of violation of Food Drugs and Devices and Cosmetic Act or Republic Act 3720.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ