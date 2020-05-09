Woman of substance

She is an entrepreneur-philanthropist who believes pageants have their role in advancing advocacies, as well as building self-confidence and leadership. A titleholder herself, she has proven to be a good role model for other Filipinas.

Mitzi Go-Gil

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

MGG Queen of Hearts Foundation Inc.

“I dreamed that was I wearing a crown and holding a torch. Since my husband and I have been undertaking charity work for more than three years now, he said the dream was a good sign to put up a foundation to pursue our passion to help underprivileged families, especially the children,” entrepreneur and founder of MGG Queen of Hearts Foundation Mitzie Go-Gil recounts her unusual experience to Keep in View.

Rare chance

Not too long ago, she attended the Christmas party of the National Association of Independent Travel Agencies, representing Eagles Fly Travel and Tours, which she owns. Before the night was over, she won the “Star of the Night” title and caught the eye of Annie Refrea, national director for Mrs. Asia Pacific pageants in the Philippines, who happened to be attending. Refrea asked Mitzi if she would be interested in representing the country in Malaysia that would see 19 other married women from around the region participate.

Mitzie was no stranger to strutting her stuff on stage, but she hesitated, haunted by the recollection of “being coerced to join a pageant at 10 years old” in her hometown of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province in the Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) region.

Mitzie placed second and promptly lost interest in the exercise. “I realized beauty pageants weren’t for me, and instead, [I] focused on earning my degree in college,” she says.

Her husband, retired police general Virtus Gil, however, thought otherwise, and urged her to give it a try, saying, “Being invited to join an international beauty pageant is a chance you won’t encounter every day.” With his approval and their children’s encouragement, Mitzie signed up and prepared physically, mentally and emotionally for the pageant.

Mitzie not only bagged the first 2018 Mrs. Asia Pacific Tourism title but also four subsidiary awards: Mrs. Special Queen Ambassador, Mrs. Glamour, Mrs. Smile and Mrs. People’s Choice.

If there was another insight that Mitzie came away with from the competition, it was realizing such activities could be harnessed for good. She says: “Beauty pageants, the highlight of many festivals, can provide a platform to advance advocacies. Most of us, deep inside, would like to become a role model and a good influencer that comes with the title.”

Mitzie is keen to capitalize on her title and reach more women to contribute to the improvement of the lives of the marginalized as well as grow through experiencing the challenge of participating in an international competition, “…and be heard as a woman of substance,” the businesswoman and mother of three says.

Mitzie’s group now handles seven international titles for married women — Mrs. Global Universe Philippines 2021, Mrs. Worldwide Philippines 2020, Mrs. Asia Pacific Global Philippines 2020, Mrs. Asia Pacific All Nation Philippines 2020, Mrs. Asia Pacific Tourism Philippines 2020, Mrs. Asia Pacific Intercontinental Philippines 2020 and Mrs. Asia Pacific Cosmopolitan Philippines 2020 — as well as three titles for single ladies.

Winners automatically become members of the Queen of Hearts Foundation and help to promote the welfare of underprivileged children and women empowerment.

Online pageant

Unfortunately, it’s going to be a different scenario for the Queen of Hearts pageant, now on its second year, given the lingering presence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). “There won’t be a physical pageant,” says its founder. “Just an online one, so candidates will have to submit clear videos of their advocacy as well as of them in evening gown, national costume and presenting their particular talent.

“Judges will interview candidates by zoom or teleconferencing, and gauge their popularity through public voting.”

Mitzi vows to run the event professionally, which is “the best defense against sour grapes and bashing.”

For now, Mitzie and her team have switched from their usual foundation activities to supporting caregivers and hospitals with the campaign, “Let’s Donate and Help Covid-19 Frontliners,” which they launched in mid-March. Earlier, the foundation distributed relief goods to the victims of the Taal volcano eruption, who were sheltered in Cavite and Tagaytay, and earthquake victims in North Cotabato. “The frontline personnel are a special group of people…Their heroism [humbles] me. I wish I could have done more for them,” Mitzi declares.

There have been around 25 medical and dental missions conducted by the foundation since 2018.

Mitzie (third from left) packing relief goods to distribute to frontline staff in Quezon City and Rizal province. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Mitzie grew up with her mother Sonia Gapasin, twin siblings and well-off grandmother Ramona in Sultan Kudarat. She was her grandmother’s favorite companion. From her, she learned the values of kindness, guidance, helping others, gratitude and love. An accounting major of the University in Mindanao in Davao, she first became a nursing assistant in a Davao City hospital, then put up her own travel agency and beauty salon and spa.

She has other businesses up her sleeve, which include a restaurant in Angono, Rizal and condominium developments, but those will all have to wait until the Covid-19 issue is relieved.

While her foundation work and international title certainly remain a source of great pride for Mitzie, these can never match her personal accomplishments. “My three children are my jewels,” she declares. “My husband is my pillar of strength. From him, I draw my inspiration in life. I am a hands-on mother and wife when it comes to them.”

ABOUT ME

ROLE MODEL

Anjeze Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, better known as Mother Teresa. Her passion for helping the poorest of poor and empowering women inspires the advocacies of the Queen of Hearts Foundation.

GOALS

To continuously expand the foundation’s membership and upgrade capabilities to help underprivileged children; conduct humanitarian missions to promote the welfare of underprivileged families, and women empowerment

FIRST PAYING JOB

After graduating from the University of Mindanao in Davao City, I was employed as assistant nurse at Brokenshire Hospital, also in Davao City.

MORNING RITUAL

I work out before breakfast.

SPECIAL SKILL

There’s a saying that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and I think I’m quite successful at that.

TIME SPENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

I rarely let a call or a message pass without responding to it.