Woman shoots boyfriend multiple times because she was ‘irritated,’ gets arrested

A 48-year-old woman who shot her boyfriend multiple times because she was “irritated” with him has been arrested for first-degree attempted murder.

Eden Taylor, of Washington, USA, called authorities herself to report the incident, which occurred on Monday, June 15, as per CBS-affiliate KOIN on June 16.

“Taylor later told detectives she shot her boyfriend because she was irritated with him and said she fired until the pistol ran out of bullets,” the sheriff’s office was quoted as stating in a news release.

Police from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said that Taylor was heavily intoxicated when they arrived at her home in the city of Longview in Cowlitz County.

They then saw Taylor’s 44-year-old boyfriend, whose name was withheld, lying on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds in the arms and legs.

The said boyfriend confirmed to police that Taylor did indeed shoot him, according to the report. He has since been taken to Southwest Washington Medical Center for treatment.

The boyfriend is expected to recover, the report said. Taylor, meanwhile, is being held at the Cowlitz County jail. Ian Biong /ra

