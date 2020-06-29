Woman, son dead in fire after futile cry for help through grilled window

PAGADIAN CITY—A 21-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were found dead inside a house gutted by fire at the village of San Jose here shortly after midnight on Monday (June 29).

Insp. Dionisio Cayudong, city fire marshal, said Fitty Mae Paderanga and her son, Elwood, were last seen crying for help through the window of their house, which had grills that prevented them from coming out during the fire.

Police said a certain Manolo Quiñones owned the house. Residents were able to evacuate during the fire except for Paderanga and her son, who were trapped inside.

Cayudong said Fitty Mae was the daughter of the Quiñones family’s house help and were living with Fitty Mae’s mother.

Witnesses said they saw Fitty Mae crying for help from the grilled windows.

Rescuers failed to reach the victims as a bigger fire engulfed all the entry areas leading to the house where Fitty Mae and her son were trapped.

Cayudong said investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.

