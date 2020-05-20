Woman suffering from postpartum depression kills 3 daughters

LEGAZPI CITY –– A 28-year-old mother suffering from postpartum depression, hacked to death her three daughters in Basud town, Camarines Norte on Wednesday.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol police, said the incident happened in Barangay Pinagwarasan around 10 a.m.

The woman also tried to kill herself after stabbing her children, ages 5, 1, and 4 months old.

They were brought to the Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital, but the children died on the way.

The woman is being treated at the hospital.

The woman’s husband, a laborer, was at work when the incident happened.

He found out about the killings only when he went back home to get a lever hose that he needed at work.

