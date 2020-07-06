Woman swings dog by its leash as weapon in fight

A woman swung a pet dog by its leash to use the animal as a weapon against its owner during an argument in Dartmouth, Canada.

The fight began between four women after two of them supposedly cut off the other duo in a drive-thru on July 1, as per the Halifax Regional Police’s Facebook post last Saturday, July 4.

Authorities noted that there were initial reports of a “dog being involved but the extent was not clear at the time.”

“Officers checked on two dogs in one vehicle while at the scene and they appeared to be in good health,” the police added. However, they said the “severity of actions against the dog were not known at the time.”

Police also explained that after the altercation, none of the women wished to pursue assault charges.

Police investigate physical altercation and mistreatment of dog On July 1, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Halifax Regional Police… Posted by Halifax Regional Police on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Days after, the police became aware of a video of the incident, which was shared on social media.

An anonymous user posted the clip on the photo-sharing site Imgur. It showed one of the four women opening the car of the other vehicle and grabbing a dog’s leash as she pulled the animal outside.

The dog’s owner then exits her car to try and grab back her pet. However, the first woman turns around and swings the dog by its leash, using the animal to strike the owner’s face.

The owner eventually gets a hold of her pet, embraces it, and walks away from the other woman as they appear to continue screaming at each other.

Following the spread of the video, police have since launched an investigation into the mistreatment of the dog. JB

