Woman who cried suicide in death of 7-yr-old nephew faces rap for boy’s killing

BAGUIO CITY—A strange case of a 7-year-old boy who supposedly tried to kill himself in May has led police to a grim tale of child abuse and homicide involving the victim’s aunt, the city’s police chief said on Tuesday (June 9).

Murder charges are now being prepared against Lolly Ann Dalipog for the death of her nephew, who was rushed unconscious to a Baguio hospital from Ambiong village on May 30 after the boy was allegedly found hanging from a window grill with a scarf looped around his neck, said Col. Allen Rae Co, city police director.

The boy died at the hospital on May 31 following what Dalipog claimed had been a suicide attempt, but doctors and police investigators found bruises that indicated “foul play,” according to Co.

Confronted by police, Dalipog initially refused to submit the boy’s remains to an autopsy but had relented on June 1, he said.

On the same day, however, the victim’s aunt and two companions, identified as Marcelino Walang and Wenzel Duccog, were intercepted at the border of Bokod town in Benguet province as they transported the boy’s casket to Banaue town in Ifugao province for a June 4 burial, Co said.

The group could not present any travel permits or medical certificate from Baguio but was allowed to proceed “for humanitarian considerations.”

The Baguio City Police Office asked the prosecutors of Baguio and Ifugao to intervene.

The autopsy order, issued by Ifugao Provincial Prosecutor Marvin Nangayawan, allowed the boy’s remains to be returned to the summer capital for a forensic examination at the Baguio City Police Crime Laboratory Office, Co said.

“The autopsy report reveals that the cause of death of the victim was asphyxia due to strangulation,” Co said, and witness testimonies disputed the account given by Dalipog about the boy’s injuries.

“Dalipog tried to mislead us into believing that the incident is a case of suicide,” he said.

Dalipog’s spouse and her relatives will also be charged with murder, and obstruction of justice, Co said.

As of late night on Tuesday, Dalipog and her companions are on quarantine in Ifugao.

