Woman with 5 warrants uses fake name during traffic stop; fake name has warrant too

A woman in Texas, USA, gave police a fake name while getting detained, seemingly an attempt to hide from her arrest warrants, but the fake name turned out to also have one too.

The suspect, who was later identified as 28-year-old Shareeka Strawn, was arrested on Jan. 31 for multiple warrants, as per Wichita Falls local paper Times Record News on Feb. 3. These included failure to identify/fugitive-intent to give false information.

A probable cause affidavit showed that on Jan. 15, a vehicle Strawn was a passenger in was stopped by police for failing to use a turn signal, the report said.

During the said traffic stop, police caught a plastic bag of marijuana being thrown out the window. Strawn and the driver were then both detained.

At the time, the 28-year-old told authorities that her name was Porshala Shawn, as per report. After checking records, however, police found that a certain Porshala Shawn had an arrest warrant.

On their way to the jail, Strawn finally revealed to police her real name. Police checked the records again and found five arrest warrants on her name.

Strawn was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Jan. 31 and subjected to a $900 bond. Ian Biong /ra

