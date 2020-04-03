Women are dominating the virtual dating game compared to men, according to Wild

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — While nearly everyone is staying home during the Coronavirus quarantine, it’s the women of the dating app, Wild, that are staying the most active.

According to Tinder, Bumble, Dating.com, the usage of dating apps increased when the Coronavirus first outbreaked. With the COVID-19 pandemic begins to peak in many countries, users who using online dating has declined, according to SensorTower.

But Wild found something different, between February and March 2020, among women there was a 12% increase in new app registrations compared to a 3% decrease on the male side.

In-app use has also risen, with women sending 17.8% more messages, month over month, compared to their male counterparts, whose messaging has declined with its decrease of new male users.

One study shows that women that initiate the first message are 2.5x more likely to get a response than men. “If you’re a woman who sends the first message, not only are you more likely to get more responses in general, but you’ll be having conversations with more attractive guys.” Women are definitely using this to their advantage during the quarantine.

If Love Is Blind has taught us anything, it’s that building a strong emotional connection is possible without ever physically touching. Women may be using this time, where more options than ever are available since people are all at home, to find people they actually connect with rather than simply settling for someone that’s simply circumstantially available.

These increases are not limited to Wild, either.

Bumble reported that during the week of March 12th, the company saw a 20% increase in the app’s voice call and video chat usage and a 21% increase in total messages sent in the United States.

“What’s so interesting is that so many of our most active users since the pandemic began have been women,” explains Wild spokesperson, Catherine Malone. “We’re seeing this trend all over the country, too.”

When asked for potential reasons for this increase among women rather than men, Malone said, “Some of the feedback we’ve received from our female users is that the ‘forced communication’ that happens on a virtual date is more intimate and intentional than a live date.”

Malone continued, “Our hope is that our users stay home, date well, and embrace all the creative ways available to us to create some meaningful connections with people that you enjoy spending time with.”

The following are the top 10 U.S. cities where women are more active on Wild than men during quarantine:

New York City

Chicago

Miami

San Francisco

Seattle

Detroit

Atlanta

New Orleans

Denver

Houston

