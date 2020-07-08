Trending Now

Women’s commission chief was not fired but has drafted resignation letter 

Philippine Commission on Women chief Rhodora Bucoy in a press briefing in Malacañang on March 7, 2017. (File photo by TOTO LOZANO / Presidential Photographers Division)

MANILA, Philippines — Rhodora Bucoy, chief of the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), was not fired from her post, contrary to reports, but she has drafted her resignation letter, the agency said on Wednesday.

“The Philippine Commission on Women denies rumors that President Rodrigo Duterte fired PCW Chairperson Rhodora Bucoy. As of this writing, we have yet to receive any appointment papers of a new Chairperson from the Office of the President,” read the statement posted on Facebook.

Posted by Philippine Commission on Women on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

“However, we would like to inform our stakeholders that Chairperson Bucoy tendered her resignation letter dated July 7, 2020 which is yet to be transmitted to our head agency, the Department of the Interior and Local Government,” PCW said.

The commission also clarified that it “did not release any media advisory on such replacement and the resignation of three Commissioners.”

