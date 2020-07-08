Women’s commission chief was not fired but has drafted resignation letter 

MANILA, Philippines — Rhodora Bucoy, chief of the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), was not fired from her post, contrary to reports, but she has drafted her resignation letter, the agency said on Wednesday.

“The Philippine Commission on Women denies rumors that President Rodrigo Duterte fired PCW Chairperson Rhodora Bucoy. As of this writing, we have yet to receive any appointment papers of a new Chairperson from the Office of the President,” read the statement posted on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philippine Commission on Women denies rumors that President Rodrigo Duterte fired PCW Chairperson Rhodora Bucoy. As… FEATURED STORIES Posted by Philippine Commission on Women on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

“However, we would like to inform our stakeholders that Chairperson Bucoy tendered her resignation letter dated July 7, 2020 which is yet to be transmitted to our head agency, the Department of the Interior and Local Government,” PCW said.

The commission also clarified that it “did not release any media advisory on such replacement and the resignation of three Commissioners.”

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ