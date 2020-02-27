“Wondering how rich Sarah Geronimo is? Here’s an estimate”

Based on online resources, Sarah Geronimo’s net worth reportedly plays between PhP500 million to 3.83 billion.

Sarah Geronimo’s secret wedding has taken the internet by storm — mainly due to a series of controversial moments at the reception caused by no less than Geronimo matriarch Mommy Divine.

One of the reasons behind Divine Geronimo’s hysterical tirade — based on an interview with the church counselor of the couple who was in attendance at the event — was the fact that they kept the wedding a secret from her.

Rumors about Divine Geronimo supposedly being unaccepting of the union of her daughter and Guidicelli due to financial reasons made rounds online.

While it has yet to be proven, fans speculated that the reason Mommy Divine could not let go of her daughter was that she was afraid she could no longer get hold of her earnings.

Then again, netizens couldn’t help but ask: Just how rich is Sarah Geronimo?

Between 2010 to 2016, Sarah Geronimo has appeared in the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) annual list of top taxpayers in the Philippines. Thus, it makes the Popstar Royalty one of the top-earning celebrities in the country.

While tax records from 2016 to 2019 could no longer be accessed due to the effectivity of the law on Data Privacy, online resource sites such as wwww.celebritynetworth.com and www.networthstatus.com estimate that the Popstar Royalty’s net worth plays around $10 million (P509.52 million) to $75 million (P3.82 billion).

Considering the fact that she started working at a very young age, the local publication of Esquire argues that Sarah Geronimo, now 31 years old, could indeed be that rich.

Having paid P75.44 million in taxes between 2009 to 2014 from her total earnings of a little over 235 million pesos (excluding 2011), Sarah Geronimo may have indeed earned such an estimated sum.

Since 2015, Sarah Geronimo has done numerous blockbuster films, sold-out concerts, major shows on ABS-CBN, and countless endorsements.