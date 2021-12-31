“Woongjin Thinkbig” Becomes the First Educational Company to Win the CES Innovation Award

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Woongjin Thinkbig (CEO Lee Jae-jin) will introduce “ARpedia,” the global version of the augmented reality-based new concept reading service “Interactive Book” at the “CES 2022” which will be held in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022 (local time), after it was selected in the ‘Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2022.’

Organized by the ETNews (Electronic Times Internet), “Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2022” is a project that selects Korean products and services worth paying attention to at this year’s CES. The project considers originality, marketability, possibility of mass production, and investment value among small and medium-sized enterprises and venture companies in Korea.

If ARpedia is installed on a tablet PC on a dedicated cradle, it can recognize the characters and pictures in the book and unfolds it in augmented reality, providing a lively reading experience. ARpedia has been recognized for both its technology and innovation because it brings real books and tablet PCs together to present the book contents in augmented reality thus providing interactive reading experiences through various interactions.

Nine AR patent technologies acquired by Woongjin Thinkbig in the United States and Korea were also used. Children can feel more immersed in the story as they are experiencing it directly by combining the photos and voices with characters in fairy tales. If you directly place a colored marker on a book, a 3D animation of the same color can be created, which increases interest through interaction.

“The CES Innovation Award is very meaningful in that Woongjin Thinkbig’s edutech technology has been recognized worldwide,” said Choi Sam-rak, head of Woongjin Thinkbig’s IT development division. “Based on the industry’s leading technology, we will try to share Woongjin Thinkbig’s innovative edutech products to consumers around the world.”

ARpedia is currently being sold in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., and it has won the Product Design Award at the 2021 Red Dot Awards, one of the world’s top three design awards. It was also selected by Amazon in the U.S. and the U.K to feature in Amazon Launchpad as a global innovative product. Woongjin Thinkbig will participate in CES 2022 to be held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8 next year to showcase ARpedia.

