“‘Work hard, focus on your career’: Sharon Cuneta advises young stars”

Sharon Cuneta recounted her journey in show business and shared what she learned along the way.

Sharon Cuneta stressed the value of hard work as she gave her advice to young stars during an interview on Rise and Shine.

In the online show, which was hosted by DJ Jhai Ho, Vivoree Esclito, Markus Paterson and Rhys Miguel, the Megastar recounted her journey when she was still starting out in show business and shared the lessons she learned along the way.

“When I made it, we had no such thing as social media. We had to make things old school style. We had to show everyone, with all our competition around us, gapang kami. We really had to crawl our way upwards and just prove to the whole Philippines that we were willing to work hard,” she remarked.

Sharon relayed that she earned the respect of her peers and the people industry through hard work.

“I had to prove my way and I did, I earned their respect. So you have to earn everyone’s respect not just the respect of your fans because they love you. You have to prove to them that you are worth loving by working hard, by focusing on your career,” she stated.

The Megastar also pointed out that having a love life is okay as long as it brings a positive impact to your life.

She said, “That love life has to be a positive influence on you like if you see Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, it’s very inspiring, that nice.”

Sharon also highlighted the importance of humility as one progresses in his or her career.

“Do not forget that while you are getting better in work, get better as human beings. That is one thing you should never forget, no matter how successful you become. The higher you go in success, the lower you go in terms of humility and being kind and respecting everyone,” she stated.