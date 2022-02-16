Workato Announces Key Senior Appointments to Lead Business Expansion into AsiaWORK-1.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 February
2022 – Workato, the leader in enterprise
automation announced the appointment of four key senior positions, including
June Lee as Vice President, Sales of Workato, Asia to bolster its leadership
team as it expands its business across the region.
From Left to
Right: June Lee, Ankesh Sagar, Ken Ng, Koh Weng Him
Lee joins Ankesh
Sagar, Ken Ng and Koh Weng Him who joined Workato in the second half of 2021,
expanding its regional management team based in Singapore.
● June Lee, Vice President, Sales, Asia
● Ankesh Sagar, Marketing Director
● Ken Ng, Director, Solutions Consulting
● Koh Weng Him, Director, Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy
and Business Development
June Lee will lead the charge in overall planning and growth of the business in
Asia. As Vice President, Sales, of the region, she will focus on further
expanding Workato’s Integrated-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) offerings, and
uncover new business opportunities and channels across the region. With more
than 20 years of experience, Lee was most recently Chief Customer Officer at
JobKred, and had previously served as Managing Director at GBG, Asia Pacific.
“Asia is a
fast-growing region for Workato. I am excited to be part of the business, build
on the strong foundation that Allan and the team have established, and take
Workato through its next hyper-growth phase. I look forward to deepening our
relationship with customers, and introducing and expanding the company into new
markets,” Lee shared.
A marketing
veteran, Ankesh Sagar heads Workato’s marketing team in Asia Pacific,
bringing along with him award-winning experience from startups to multinational
companies, such as Automation Anywhere and Wipro Limited, to strengthen
Workato’s marketing and communications strategy. As Marketing Director, Asia
Pacific & Japan, his primary focus will be growing Workato’s brand
awareness as well as driving demand generation.
Ken Ng, Director, Solutions Consulting, Asia Pacific & Japan, joined
Workato with nearly two decades of experience in the technology sector, where
he has helped customers adopt modern API-led and cloud-native architecture to
digitally transform. At Workato, he focuses on leading the Solutions Consulting
arm of the business, providing recommendations and implementing best solutions
to help customers automate their organizations at scale. Prior to Workato, Ng
was the Director of Solutions Engineering team at MuleSoft, Asia.
With three decades
of experience, Koh Weng Him spearheads the Go-To-Market (GTM) and
Business Development team in Asia. As Director, he oversees the region’s
customer acquisition efforts and strategic partnerships, focusing on growing
the company’s customer base and further cementing Workato’s leadership in the
region. Koh was most recently Head of Partners (Southeast Asia) at UiPath, and
prior to that served as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific at K2 for 15 years.
“In an era of
hybrid work, we are seeing rising demand from companies to incorporate
automation and integration into their business systems and processes. As our
customer base grows across the region, I am pleased to welcome June, joining
myself alongside Ankesh, Ken, and Weng Him to the regional management team to
continue our expansion in Asia Pacific,” said Allan Teng, Founder and
Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Workato. “As we aim to better
serve our growing customer base across Asia Pacific, I am confident that their
rich experience and expertise will bring great contributions to our growth
journey in the region.”