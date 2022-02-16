Workato Announces Key Senior Appointments to Lead Business Expansion into AsiaWORK-1.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 February

2022 – Workato, the leader in enterprise

automation announced the appointment of four key senior positions, including

June Lee as Vice President, Sales of Workato, Asia to bolster its leadership

team as it expands its business across the region.

From Left to

Right: June Lee, Ankesh Sagar, Ken Ng, Koh Weng Him

Lee joins Ankesh

Sagar, Ken Ng and Koh Weng Him who joined Workato in the second half of 2021,

expanding its regional management team based in Singapore.

● June Lee, Vice President, Sales, Asia

● Ankesh Sagar, Marketing Director

● Ken Ng, Director, Solutions Consulting

● Koh Weng Him, Director, Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy

and Business Development

June Lee will lead the charge in overall planning and growth of the business in

Asia. As Vice President, Sales, of the region, she will focus on further

expanding Workato’s Integrated-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) offerings, and

uncover new business opportunities and channels across the region. With more

than 20 years of experience, Lee was most recently Chief Customer Officer at

JobKred, and had previously served as Managing Director at GBG, Asia Pacific.

“Asia is a

fast-growing region for Workato. I am excited to be part of the business, build

on the strong foundation that Allan and the team have established, and take

Workato through its next hyper-growth phase. I look forward to deepening our

relationship with customers, and introducing and expanding the company into new

markets,” Lee shared.

A marketing

veteran, Ankesh Sagar heads Workato’s marketing team in Asia Pacific,

bringing along with him award-winning experience from startups to multinational

companies, such as Automation Anywhere and Wipro Limited, to strengthen

Workato’s marketing and communications strategy. As Marketing Director, Asia

Pacific & Japan, his primary focus will be growing Workato’s brand

awareness as well as driving demand generation.

Ken Ng, Director, Solutions Consulting, Asia Pacific & Japan, joined

Workato with nearly two decades of experience in the technology sector, where

he has helped customers adopt modern API-led and cloud-native architecture to

digitally transform. At Workato, he focuses on leading the Solutions Consulting

arm of the business, providing recommendations and implementing best solutions

to help customers automate their organizations at scale. Prior to Workato, Ng

was the Director of Solutions Engineering team at MuleSoft, Asia.

With three decades

of experience, Koh Weng Him spearheads the Go-To-Market (GTM) and

Business Development team in Asia. As Director, he oversees the region’s

customer acquisition efforts and strategic partnerships, focusing on growing

the company’s customer base and further cementing Workato’s leadership in the

region. Koh was most recently Head of Partners (Southeast Asia) at UiPath, and

prior to that served as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific at K2 for 15 years.

“In an era of

hybrid work, we are seeing rising demand from companies to incorporate

automation and integration into their business systems and processes. As our

customer base grows across the region, I am pleased to welcome June, joining

myself alongside Ankesh, Ken, and Weng Him to the regional management team to

continue our expansion in Asia Pacific,” said Allan Teng, Founder and

Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Workato. “As we aim to better

serve our growing customer base across Asia Pacific, I am confident that their

rich experience and expertise will bring great contributions to our growth

journey in the region.”