Workato Launches AI@Work to Drive Business Efficiency at Scale with the Power of Generative AIworkato logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 June 2023 – Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation platform, today announced [email protected] which includes significant product updates that enable enterprises to adopt AI for automations to drive business efficiency. The new capabilities are seamlessly integrated into the Workato platform and leverage OpenAI technologies.

“Today, the massive productivity, efficiencies, and innovations AI can bring to businesses are only limited by the scale with which companies adopt it,” said Gautham Viswanathan, co-founder, and Chief Product Officer at Workato. “Workato’s [email protected] brings the power of AI, Automation, and Integration capabilities into a single platform to enable enterprises to rapidly adopt AI at scale. With [email protected], we are making it easier for our customers to incorporate generative AI in their automations, introducing a copilot experience to build recipes and connectors, and, finally, a new way to converse with your applications and data to automate your work.”

With [email protected], Workato users will have access to the following:

Workato Copilots: Workato Copilots are like a co-worker who is a Workato expert. It works with you to build Workato recipes and connectors using natural language. The Copilots are trained on millions of data points from Workato’s public recipe community, have a deep understanding of business entity relationships, logic, data mappings, and transformations, and use this knowledge to guide the builder. Workato Copilots adhere to the strictest data privacy standards and do not use customer data from these interactions to train any model.

AI Connectivity: Users can use Workato’s OpenAI Connector and other AI Connectors to infuse AI capabilities into their automations to build smarter business processes. Since May 2023, many customers have used the OpenAI connector to create automated processes that generate content for sales emails/sequences, respond intelligently based on feedback, create personalized reactivation and nurture campaigns, automate help desk operations, build QBR and sales decks, enhance employee engagement, create virtual assistants, and more.

WorkbotGPT (Coming soon): WorkbotGPT enables users to converse in natural language with applications and data to automate their work. Users can also chain their interactions to automate complex multi-step automations. For example, you can instruct WorkbotGPT to fetch deals over 100K and ask for an update from the AEs. WorkbotGPT will then fetch those opportunities from Salesforce, and send an email to the AEs requesting an update. No recipes to build, no code to write. Just conversation!

GEARSAI: As the operational framework to drive adoption across any organization, GEARS (Govern, Enable, Adopt, Run, Scale), is used by Workato customers to successfully drive democratization and adoption of automation throughout their business. This framework has now been enhanced to provide a framework and roadmap for the adoption of AI along with Automation.

Workato’s [email protected] is powered by LLMs custom trained with proprietary data from Workato’s extensive public community of automations, integrations, APIs, and connectors.

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company which includes a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), launching the first Automate World Tour, and releasing two industry reports, The Work Automation Index and the vendor-neutral State of Business Technology Report. In addition to being named a leader by Gartner, Workato also secured placement on the Wall Street Journal’s Top Financial Decisions Makers list, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and Forbes Cloud 100 rankings.

To learn more about Workato’s democratization of AI and how to start using [email protected] today, visit workato.com/ai.



