Worker dies after his jackhammer hits live wire during dig for water utility

LEGAZPI CITY – An employee of the local water utility here died of electrocution on Wednesday (March 3).

Lt. Col. Aldwin Gamboa, city police chief, said in a report that Mark Renier Cardel, 26, was operating a jack hammer to bore into a concrete pavement when he accidentally hit a live electric wire inside a PVC pipe at the village of San Roque around 4 p.m.

Cardel was rushed to Albay Doctor’s Hospital where he was declared dead.

Cordel was with four other workers of the Legazpi City Water District during the accident.

