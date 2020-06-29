Worker isolated in project bunkhouse is Occidental Mindoro’s 45th COVID-19 patient

CITY OF CALAPAN—Occidental Mindoro got its 45th COVID-19 case from a man doing work on a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project in one of the province’s towns.

The provincial government, on a social media post on Monday (June 29), announced that the latest COVID-19 patient in the province is a 34-year-old male construction worker hired for the DPWH project in the town of Sablayan.

The worker had been isolated in the project’s bunkhouse since March, the provincial government post said.

Respiratory samples were collected from the worker on June 25 and test results were received by the Philippine Red Cross on Monday.

The worker has no symptoms and contact tracing started also on Monday.

