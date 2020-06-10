Workers on duty on June 12 to get double pay but Labor allows firms to pass for now

AS the country commemorates the 122nd Philippine Independence Day on Friday, workers who will go on duty on this day will get paid twice their regular daily wages although some companies may defer payment until such time that the national health emergency is lifted and normal business operations resume, the Department of Labor (DoLE) said.

The double pay scheme is contained in Labor Advisory 22, series of 2020 issued by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd.

In line with this, employers are required to observe the following pay rules for a regular holiday:

* If the employee did not work, he/she shall be paid 100 percent of his/her salary for days indicated [(daily rate x cost of living allowance) x 100 percent], while for work done during the regular holiday, the employee shall be paid 200 percent of his/her regular salary for the first eight hours [(daily rate x COLA) x 200 percent].

* For overtime work (work done in excess of eight hours), he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate [Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked].

* If an employee works on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate of 200 percent [(daily rate x COLA) x 200 percent] + [30 percent (daily rate x 200 percent)].

* For overtime work on a regular holiday that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on the said day [Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked].

The same advisory, however, allows some companies to defer the payment of the holiday pay until such time that the national health emergency is abated and normal business operations are resumed.

Those establishments that have totally closed or ceased operations during the community quarantine period are exempted from the payment of the holiday pay under the Labor Advisory 20, series of 2020.