WorkForce Software and Medibank Deliver Session at AHRI’s National Convention & Exhibition in Australia to Discuss How HR Can Revolutionise the Employee Experience

LIVONIA, Mich. and SYDNEY, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces it is a Premium Sponsor of the Australian HR Institute (AHRI) National Convention & Exhibition. WorkForce Software will be onsite at the event which takes place at the ICC in Sydney, Australia on 15 – 17 August. AHRI’s National Convention & Exhibition brings together local and international thought leaders to discuss the biggest issues facing HR professionals and provides an opportunity to interact with leading business solutions providers at Australia’s largest industry exhibition.

This year, WorkForce Software is sponsoring AHRI’s National Convention & Exhibition at a time when leaders are working to respond to growing economic uncertainty and continued talent challenges. As many businesses continue recovering from the pandemic, there is greater urgency to fill vacant positions driving organisations to deliver improvements to employee communications, increased scheduling flexibility, and to develop more effective employee engagement and retention strategies. WorkForce Software will be demonstrating solutions at AHRI and sharing experiences with attendees on how to overcome current HR constructs and to reimagine the way they interact with their deskless workforces in order to support greater success in their business.

“Continued business disruptions and rising inflation rates have placed greater challenges on all workers—from hybrid and remote to shift-based and deskless workers. It is the perfect time to come together at AHRI with likeminded leaders, and to interact with attendees, about the direct correlation between improving the employees’ experience and optimising business results,” says Nick Bailey, Senior Vice President Sales for WorkForce Software. “That journey begins with a more human-centric approach to balancing employer and employee needs and the deployment of modern workforce management technology, so that no matter where an employee is doing their job, they feel heard, valued and engaged.”

It is crucial to connect, engage, and communicate in ways that employees have become accustomed to working – especially when supporting a dispersed workforce. Attendees can join Nick Bailey, Senior Vice President Sales at WorkForce Software, and Joshua Reader, Head of People Services at Medibank, on 16th of August at 3:20 PM for a session titled, “The Journey Towards a Modern Workforce on a Single Platform” where Reader will share how Medibank is committed to redefining their roadmap for workforce management optimisation for the future, as a strategy to ensure their business success.

“We want to help technology companies create the best employee experience possible. Medibank’s strategy has always been highly customer centric, delivering a great experience by aligning great people and technology with a fluid and agile approach.”

Attendees can visit WorkForce Software at booth # E5 to discuss their unique organisational needs. Or schedule a private live demo to experience how WorkForce Software makes work easy for over 4.2 million individuals in 80+ countries and HR Leaders throughout Australia.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world’s most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

