WorkForce Software Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners EPI-USE, Accenture, and SAP SuccessFactors for their Commitment to Shaping the Future of Work Through Modern Workforce Management Technology

WorkForce Software has recognized EPI-USE, Accenture, and SAP SuccessFactors with the 2023 Partner Excellence Awards for their unwavering dedication to providing workforce management solutions to customers leveraging WorkForce Software’s solutions.

LIVONIA, Mich., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions WorkForce Software, announces the winners of its 2023 Partner Excellence Awards. These awards recognize partners who have demonstrated exceptional value to global employers committed to modernizing their workforce management capabilities. The awards were announced at WorkForce Software’s VISION 2023 Essentials Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. VISION is a gathering of industry experts, HR leaders, operations professionals, and WorkForce Software’s global partners, where they discuss the critical importance of harnessing data and the latest technologies to enhance operational outcomes and provide a better work experience for employees, particularly for the deskless workers who make up a significant portion of the workforce.

WorkForce Software boasts a robust global network of technology partners and system integrators who are experts in implementing and supporting their enterprise-grade workforce management solutions in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, public sector, retail, energy, utilities, mining, and more. The 2023 WorkForce Software Partner Excellence Awards recognizes achievement in the areas of Partner Innovation, Global Systems Integration, and Business Partnership.

Partner Innovation Award: EPI-USE was named the recipient of the 2023 Partner Innovation Award for their development of a rapid start implementation methodology, Total Enterprise. This approach has helped customers go live in as little as sixteen weeks, accelerating their time to value realization from their workforce management investment. EPI-USE tailored, and market-specific solutions have also been recognized for their innovation and customer impact.

Global System Integrator (SI) Partner of the Year: Accenture received the 2023 Global SI Partner of the Year award for their contributions as the top global implementer and sales partner in 2022. Their continued growth and investment in their WorkForce Software practice have made them a strategic systems integrator within the WorkForce Software partner ecosystem. Accenture has leveraged the full breadth of the WorkForce Suite platform to design creative solutions that deliver value for our mutual customers.

Channel Partner of the Year: SAP SuccessFactors was recognized as the 2023 Channel Partner of the Year for their impact as a strategic global reseller. SAP led hundreds of interactions with multi-national businesses based in twenty-three countries in 2022. Their focus on customer retention is reflected in the close collaboration with WorkForce Software and a shared commitment to improve employee experience and continuous improvement of prebuilt integrations with SAP’s human capital management solutions to provide exceptional experiences to global employers.

"We are thrilled to recognize EPI-USE, Accenture, and SAP SuccessFactors as our 2023 Partner Excellence Award winners for their exceptional contributions to our partner ecosystem and for delivering world-class modern workforce management solutions to our shared customers," says Brett Walker, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at WorkForce Software. "Their innovative solutions, global leadership, and customer-focused approach have been an important part of our continued success in delivering value to our customers worldwide."

To learn more about WorkForce Software, its market-leading WorkForce Suite solution, and its wide-reaching partner ecosystem, read more here. To see WorkForce Software’s latest industry recognitions and learn about the driving force behind their solution innovation and why they are a value leader, star partner provider, and standout employer, visit this interactive experience.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world’s most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .