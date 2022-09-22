Workhorse, REBEL YELL & More to Play Dinosaur City Label Showcases In Melb & Syd

Naarm/Melbourne-based independent label Dinosaur City will be holding a pair of showcases across Sydney and Melbourne in October. The two shows will feature artists from the label performing tracks from their newest releases.

The first of these shows will take place on Saturday, 15th October at Melbourne’s Colour Club, with Workhorse, e4444e, REBEL YELL and Elmo Aoyama. The second take place five days later on Thursday, 20th October, with Workhorse and e4444e this time joined by Solo Career and Daily Toll at The Lansdowne in Sydney.

Workhorse – ‘No Photographs’

The shows will not only act as a label showcase, but will also moonlight as a pair of launch shows for Dinosaur City Records as well. While Workhorse will release debut album No Photographs and e4444e will share their third album, I Spend All Day Drawing A Circle, the Melbourne date will be a single launch for REBEL YELL’s new single, ‘Protect’, which arrives on 5th October.

Headed by Jordanne Chant, Dinosaur City Records first made its debut on the Australian music scene in 2017. Since then, it’s released records by acclaimed names such as Pillow Pro, Skydeck, Punko, Sunscreen, and more. In addition to receiving constant support from community radio across the country, a number of its releases have also nominated for the AMP (Australian Music Prize) in recent years.

Dinosaur City Label Showcases

Workhorse

e4444e

REBEL YELL (Melbourne Only)

Elmo Aoyama (Melbourne Only)

Solo Career (Sydney Only)

Daily Toll (Sydney Only)

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 15th October – Colour Club, Melbourne, VIC (Tickets)

Thursday, 20th October – The Lansdowne, Sydney, NSW (Tickets)

