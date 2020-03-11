SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss today announced that the second season has commenced for World Bosses in Black Desert Mobile. With World Bosses now more powerful than ever, Adventurers can challenge these fearsome foes and claim more valuable rewards.



World Boss Season 2 Begins in Black Desert Mobile

Having returned much stronger, defeating World Bosses Nouver, Karanda, and Kzarka will require more strategic skills and determination from Adventurers. When defeated, these challenging monsters will also drop more precious items such as higher-grade Black Stones, gear, and accessories.

In addition, Accessory Enchantment has been added to Black Desert Mobile. The new feature requires both silver and Magical Essence, which can be earned by feeding the Black Spirit certain grade of accessories. Magical Essence can also be purchased at the Pearl Shop starting today. Adventurers can now find another way to make their characters more powerful.

Dark Knight, one of Black Desert‘s most popular classes, is finally coming to Black Desert Mobile. Before this deadly-yet-beautiful class arrives, Adventurers can get a sneak peek of this class by participating in the pre-registration event. They can pre-register through the in-game event tab until March 24, where they can receive a special item box that can be opened after Dark Knight launches.

Find more information about Black Desert Mobile: http://www.world.blackdesertm.com .

About Black Desert

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss’ open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia’s leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com .

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200311/2746643-1?lang=0