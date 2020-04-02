World class gymnast Yulo, skateboarder Didal among 5 Filipinos in Forbes ‘Under 30 Asia’ list

MANILA, Philippines— Five Filipinos, including world class gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo and skateboarder Margielyn Didal have been recognized for their brilliance and innovation in various fields and made it to this year’s Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia,” a lis of “leaders ready and equipped to adapt to whatever the future may hold.”

“This year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list-makers inspire optimism in what is promising to be a tough year ahead,” Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” editor Rana Wehbe said.

“They are a resilient and energetic bunch who are facing challenges head-on and actively working for a future that matches their aspirations.”

“Young women under 21 especially stand out in our 2020 list: From Malaysia’s hijab-wearing wrestler to Bangladesh’s first female comedian and a social entrepreneur helping farmers in the Philippines improve their livelihoods – these fierce gamechangers are shattering gender, age and cultural stereotypes across industries,” Wehbe added.

Filipinos in sports ADVERTISEMENT Yulo and Didal were honored for their achievements in gymnastics and skateboarding, respectively, earning prestige not only for the Philippines but for the whole of Asia. Yulo became the first male athlete in Southeast Asia to capture a gold medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. His debut appearance at last year’s Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) meanwhile earned him two gold and five silver medals. For all his achievements, the 20-year-old gymnast was bestowed the President’s Award by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) last month. Didal meanwhile gave the Philippines one of the four gold medals in the most recent Asian Games in 2018, bagging top honors in the women’s skateboarding event. FEATURED STORIES And in March, took bronze medal honors at the first-ever Women’s Open at the annual Tampa Pro competition in Florida. The 20-year-old skateboarding ace was likewise recognized as Athlete of the Year in 2019 by the PSA. Last month, Didal was again named Athlete of the Year by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Brewery Cebu Sports Awards, which is considered the “Oscars of Cebu sports.” The two athletes will be representing the Philippines at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Finance and Venture Capital

At 26 years old, Francis Plaza is already the CEO of PayMongo, an online payments processing platform, which he co-founded.

In September 2019, just a few months after launching, the startup was able to raise $2.7 million (around P137 million) in seed funding from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, San Francisco-based VC firm Founders Fund and fintech unicorn Stripe.