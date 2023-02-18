World-class sports complex rises in Agusan del Sur

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — The province of Agusan del Sur can soon host large athletic events with the near completion of the D.O. Plaza Memorial Sports Complex at the provincial government center here.

Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. said the complex, which features state-of-the-art facilities, is set to be finished this month.

It has an Olympic-size swimming pool, a 24-room hotel housed in the main grandstand, a fully air-conditioned covered court for basketball and volleyball, a tennis court, a rubberized track and field oval, and a football field on artificial grass.

Linda Buquir, the provincial engineer, said the rehabilitation project costs P713 million for Phase 1 and Phase 2 which three private contractors implemented since June 2018.

The facility is expected to be inaugurated on March 2023.

Cane, a former athlete who competed in national games, inspected the sports complex with the contractors recently.

During the inspection, contractors informed the governor that some areas still need updating, such as the stagnant water on the track oval.

Service providers have promised to look into the problem and find a solution.

When construction of the sports complex first began in 2018, Rep. Adolph Edward Plaza was still the governor.

Construction was slightly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cane claimed that the sports complex could host international events if it received high enough ratings from independent evaluators.

The construction of the sports complex was completed in 1994 when the late Democrito O. Plaza , father of Adolph Edward, was the province’s governor.

It was set for upgrading but the plan was called off after the province’s failed bid to host the Palarong Pambansa, a national sports event for schools.

