World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization Kicks off in Qufu, Shandong Province

JINING, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A report from CRI Online:

The World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization, under the theme of “The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness”, kicked off on June 26.



The World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization kicks off on June 26, 2023. (Photo by Pan Di)

Lin Wu, Party Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of Shandong Provincial People’s Congress, said during the conference that the development of digital technology could not continue without the guidance of culture and civilization. According to Wu, Shandong Province will proactively promote the creative transformation and innovative development of China’s outstanding traditional culture. In addition, the province will accelerate the building of a prosperous digital province and contribute to the development and prosperity of digital civilization.

John Hoffman, CEO of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association, pointed out that Artificial Intelligence can improve the world only if it is restrained by ethics. Therefore, it is imperative to build a reliable environment and a people-oriented method system to ensure that AI is dependable, responsible and fair to every person and, most importantly, beneficial to all.

The main forum was launched following the opening ceremony. The attendees exchanged their ideas and thoughts on major topics such as “Building safe and trustworthy AI”, “Empowering various businesses and industries by AI”, and “The prospect of human civilization in the era of AI”.