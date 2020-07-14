SINGAPORE, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Leading international money transfer company WorldRemit, has been named as the main sponsor of the Project 8000 programme. Project 8000 is a community outreach initiative to give thousands of handwritten ‘thank you’ cards to frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) in Singapore, led by student Marion Lee. Marion and her friends wanted to find a way to express their gratitude to the healthcare workers for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.



WorldRemit partners with Project 8000 students to send gratitude to frontline workers thanking Tan Tock Seng Hospital front line workers

WorldRemit Marketing Manager Kris Ryan, was instrumental in encouraging other partners to participate in Project 8000, whilst coordinating all efforts with Marion and liaising with TTSH. The ‘thank you’ cards were delivered by Marion Lee and her father; Joel Ong, Director of Cornerstone Events; Dewin Lee, Executive Director of Care Community Services Society; Lee Xiu Qin, Compliance Administrator at WorldRemit and Kris Ryan to TTSH Goodwill.

“We are delighted to sponsor Project 8000 as it gives us the opportunity to thank the brave healthcare workers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital for the vital work they are doing during this challenging time. I also want to thank Marion and her friends for using their initiative and inspiring other young people. It is important to remind healthcare workers that their efforts and the sacrifices they are making are much appreciated. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to every healthcare worker in Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region,” said Scott Eddington, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific at WorldRemit.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital is a pioneering hospital that has developed strong roots in the community for over 175 years. Together, with 70 community partners and 80 community health posts, the hospital extends care beyond the hospital into the community to serve the resident population of Central Singapore.

A total of more than 450 students and staff participated in this initiative. Project 8000 is also sponsored and supported by Cornerstone Events Ltd, PR Newswire, Innovace Group and the Care Community Services Society.

“The Project 8000 initiative is a great opportunity for the children to learn more about the role of a healthcare worker during this global pandemic. It also allows the children to be empowered to be a blessing to the community around them, which is one of CCSS’s vision pillars,” said Amy Lin, Head of the Community Partnership Team at CCSS.

Royce Shih, VP of Sales and Marketing, APAC at PR Newswire added, “We are heartened by the efforts put in by WorldRemit and the other partners to come together and show support to the amazing healthcare heroes who are at the frontline of combating this pandemic. As PR Newswire’s motto is to tell the stories of companies around the world, we are happy to help the team amplify this news across the APAC region to enhance media outreach, and awareness during these trying times.”

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit has disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online – making them safer, faster and lower-cost. We currently send from over 50 to 150 countries, operate in 6,500 money transfer corridors worldwide and employ over 800 people worldwide.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposits, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – WorldRemit’s headquarters are in London, UK with a global presence in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.

About Care Community Services Society (CCSS)

Care Community Services Society (CCSS), is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the community and to influence and equip individuals and families for empowered living through all generations. They provide different social services throughout Singapore and reach out to all ages young and old. They provide children with a safe place to go after school. CCSS has 4 student care centres located at 4 primary schools spread across Singapore. Their student care centres are located at Eunos Primary School, Jiemin Primary School, New Town Primary School and Stamford Primary School. Their students are aged between 7 to 12 years old.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200714/2856943-1?lang=0