“Would Liza Soberano consider running for public office?”

Liza Soberano shares why she has chosen to voice out her opinions about social issues lately.

“Napupuno na po ako.”

These were the words of Liza Soberano when asked why she has been voicing out her opinions about social issues lately.

In an interview with Karen Davila for ANC’s Headstart, Liza admitted that she used to be not comfortable about sharing her thoughts on issues hounding the country but she got inspired by the courage of other people to become the voice of the voiceless.

“Before I wasn’t the type to talk about such issues pero I always have my fair share of opinions on them. I just didn’t feel comfortable sharing them because I knew people would always have something to say against my opinion and before I wasn’t comfortable with that. But now I think I’ve gained so much courage from seeing other people stand up for themselves that has inspired me to stand up for myself and for those people who cannot do so,” she stated.

[embedded content]

When asked how she deals with trolls, Liza remarked that she has not been allowing the trolls to silence her. She remarked that she will keep on taking a stand on issues that matter.

“There aim is to silence me and if I give them that then they win. And we can’t let them win. We got to keep voicing out opinions especially if we know we are on the right side. And I have to be the voice for the voiceless. I have to spark courage to the people who support me and look up to me,” she stated.

Would she consider running for public office?

“No. I don’t think so,” Liza replied.

LOOK: Liza Soberano debuts short hairstyle

The Kapamilya actress was also asked about her role models.

She relayed, “Here in the Philippines it will definitely be ate Angel Locsin and on the western side, I really look up to Audrey Hepburn and Angelina Jolie.”