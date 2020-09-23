Wounded NPA guerrilla arrested after Zambo Sur clash brought to hospital

PAGADIAN CITY—A New People’s Army (NPA) leader wounded in battle has been arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 22) after a pursuit operation by the military, according to an Army officer.

The rebel leader was wounded in a clash with soldiers on Monday (Sept. 21).

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, chief of the Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion, said the rebel leader, identified only as alias Jotham, was arrested by soldiers and policemen at the village of Marangan in Dumingag town.

Col. Rhode Espero, Zamboanga del Sur police chief, said Jotham is currently confined in the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center where he is scheduled for surgery for multiple gunshot wounds.

Espero added that Jotham had seven warrants of arrest for rebellion, frustrated murder, murder and other charges issued by courts in Zamboanga del Sur and Misamis Occidental provinces.

