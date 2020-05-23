“Wow! ‘Badjao Girl’ Rita Gaviola looks every inch the model in her latest Instagram photos”

Do you still remember former PBB teen housemate Rita Gaviola? She has now blossomed into a lovely young woman.

Just recently, Rita updated her Instagram followers when she celebrated her 17th birthday this month of May.

She said in her post dated May 13, “Thank you, Lord, for another year of my life. I am grateful for everything na binigay mo sa akin. Thank you for giving me people na handa ako tulungan at mahalin. Thank you sa family ko na lagi nandiyan para sa akin. I pray na maging abundant and blessed ang taon na ‘to at in my next bday. Thank you, Lord. Love, Rita #17.”

It will be remembered that in 2016, Rita, who was just 13 years old then, trended online for her model-like beauty after she was photographed during a fiesta.

Eventually, Rita joined Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 as a teen housemate.

