“WOW! Ivana Alawi gives a house tour of their family mansion in Bahrain”

Ivana Alawi says she has fond childhood memories of their family home abroad.

Ivana Alawi gave a tour of her family home in Bahrain in her latest YouTube vlog. According to the actress, she spent some of her growing up years there.

“Isa ito sa pinaka-special na video na ilalabas ko sa YouTube channel ko kasi ipapakita ko sa inyo kung saan ako lumaki. Kung saan nag-start si Ivana Alawi. Nandito tayo ngayon sa Bahrain at ito ang aking childhood house. Dito ako naglaro-laro,” she said.

Ivana showed the living room, the dining area, and her bedroom. According to the actress, she misses spending time in her family’s home abroad.

“I feel happy kasi na-ishare ko ‘yung ‘tong moment na ‘to sa inyo. Na-miss ko ‘yung bahay,” Sshe said.

The vlog has already amassed 1.9 million views as of this writing.

Ivana was born to a Filipina mother and a Moroccan father. In an interview on Gandang Gabi Vice, Ivana shared that her father gave her a big inheritance which she now shares with her other siblings.