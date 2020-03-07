“WOW! Jinkee Pacquiao gives a tour of their mansion in General Santos City”

Jinkee Pacquiao shared that they have a basketball court inside their home in General Santos City.

Jinkee Pacquiao opened up her family home in General Santos City to her YouTube subscribers in her latest vlog. Jinkee did a house tour and shared the different spots of their mansion.

Jinkee showed her living room, entertainment room, dining area, pool area, and their basketball court.

According to Jinkee, her family likes it a lot when they are in the province because they can do everything inside their home’s premises including playing basketball.

She also shared that she likes to frame her family’s photos.

“As you can see iyan ‘yung family picture namin kasi mahilig ako na makikita ko ‘yung mga anak ko na ‘yung baby pa sila hanggang sa paglaki kasi ‘yung mga anak ko ang greatest achievement ko sa buhay ko,” she said.

She also shared tips to couple’s watching her vlog.

“Kasi kami ni Manny parang nagsama kami 20 years old [kami.] Batang-bata pa kami nong nag-umpisa kami so mapapayo ko lang siguro is habaan ‘yung pasensya, understanding ka talaga sa partner mo,” Jinkee said.