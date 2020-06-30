“WOW! Ranz Kyle hits 12 million subscribers on YouTube”

Ranz Kyle hit another milestone on his YouTube channel. The YouTuber has now gained more than 12 million subscribers on the video sharing platform.

“Can’t believe that we just hit 12M Subs fam! Go crazy! More vids to come!” he posted on his Instagram page.

Ranz uploads dance covers, prank videos, and challenges, among others on his channel.

Various netizens extended their congratulatory messages to Ranz for his new achievement.

“Congratulations , You deserve more in future,” one netizen said.

“Happy 12m our boy next door!” another netizen commented.

Aside from creating content for his YouTube channel, Ranz has been busy with events to help raise funds for those who are affected by the pandemic.

Ranz, alongside his sister Niana, performed for “One Love Asia” in May, which is an Asian all-star live online concert for the benefit of UNICEF Asia.