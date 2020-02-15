“WOW! Xian Lim’s big surprise for Kim Chiu on Valentine’s day”

‘Love Thy Woman’ actor Xian Lim gives a larger than life Valentine gift for his reel and real life leading lady Kim Chiu.

Last February 14, Friday, Love Thy Woman star Kim Chiu got the sweetest surprise from her leading man Xian Lim who brought her with the biggest bouquet of flowers from Fig & Vine Floral Studio. Kim’s bouquet towered over her almost 5.5ft frame and the talented actress couldn’t help but show her appreciation for the gift by posing with it and hugging it.

Kim also posted photos on her Instagram account with the caption,

“Each year you never fail to surprise me! Still And will always will!!! Thank you xi!!! Thank you for putting such effort to surprise me!! ️ Babae pala ako!! lels Scrolling my IG while on the set taping looking at all the girls having their pretty bouquet of flowers posted on IG!!! Before the day ends… here I am having my own HUGE, Pretty BOUQUET!!!! thank you xi!!!! ️Happy Valentines indeed! #xianlimm #thankyou Paano ko kaya to iuwi?? “