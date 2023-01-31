WRISE Group Holdings launches WRISE Wealth Management in Hong Kong to power next-generation UHNWIs and family officesWRISE.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 January 2023 – WRISE Group is pleased to announce the launch of “WRISE Wealth Management Hong Kong” (“WRISE WM”), a technologically advanced wealth management firm for Hong Kong’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and their family offices to ease the complexities of total wealth management.

With the number of family offices increasing across the Asia-Pacific, and the market pivoting towards performance and transparency, client’s expectations for wealth management are much higher than before. Keeping assets safe is a prerequisite. Demand for growth and risk diversification across asset classes and sustainability are high on the agenda.

WRISE WM uniquely amalgamates the use of technology with depth of insight on a single, customised platform solution, holistically designed to help cut wealth management complexity and cost burdens for its UHNWI clients.

“There are today, more UHNWIs in the Greater China region than ever before, so it is critical we have a physical presence in these markets to better address our clients’ wealth management needs. Hong Kong, being the gateway to Greater China, is a natural choice for setting up this office, which is the second to launch following the establishment of our Singapore office in July last year. We are pleased to have Marcus Wong, a financial veteran who has won numerous awards, join WRISE WM Hong Kong as our Vice Chairman” said Derrick Tan, Chairman and CEO, WRISE Group.

“We are excited to bring our approach to wealth management to the UHNWIs in Hong Kong and mainland China. We believe we can provide them with the flexibility to customise their total wealth, anytime and anywhere, and complement that with contextualised insights to help them make timely and informed decisions,” said Marcus Wong, Vice Chairman, WRISE Hong Kong.

Bringing the WRISE approach to Hong Kong’s wealthy

A WRISE wealth management solution is developed on a 2-prong approach that comprises digital and an advisory components and is tailored uniquely to the needs of individual clients:

The digital component is powered by TREX, a WRISE core wealth system that can consolidate data from entities across the client’s investment portfolio to give a comprehensive, consolidated view of his total wealth. Besides centralised, real-time, macro and granular visibility across his total wealth (including both bankable and non-bankable assets), the platform also hosts automation, productivity and management tools to make wealth management simpler and more efficient for everyone.

A strong and experienced team with proven track record of performance to provide specialised expertise and contextualised insights dedicated to the client’s investment and wealth needs, such as wealth planning, trust, and corporate services.

By adopting a 2-prong approach for more digital capabilities, better visibility and contextualised insights, WRISE WM is primed to make wealth management easier for Hong Kong’s UHNWIs from a single, easy-to-use platform.

