Writepath Has Raised A New Round Of Investment From Elite Investor!

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — WritePath is proud to announce a new round of investment from prestigious investor. The funding was led by Mr. Alex Lee, CEO of Quantum International Corp., and followed by several angel investors, including Mr. Mark Chang, one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Southeast Asia and the founder of jobstreet.com, the largest online job bank in East Asia. Prior to this round of fund-raising, WritePath previously received investment by UDN.com, a subsidiary of Taiwan’s United Daily News Group, and well-known Singaporean translation firm Elite Asia.

In view of the explosive growth in global demand for ESG (environmental, social, governance) information disclosure in recent years, WritePath has, since securing funding, worked to further strengthen its bilingual ESG-related disclosure and digital services. To meet this growing trend, WritePath is leveraging the power of translation technologies such as AI and linguistic corpora to assist listed companies in disclosing investor relations (IR) information such as financial reports, annual reports, ESG/CSR reports, institutional investors’ conference/ earnings call reports, and more in English. WritePath has continually optimized its services over the past two years. In addition to being recognized by Slator, a well-known translation industry media outlet, as one of the world’s fastest-growing language service providers in the world, its “Warren” financial machine translation engine, developed in-house, has received the support of the Taipei City Government’s R&D plan. This year (2022), the company’s translation results were rigorously evaluated by the research team of Assistant Professor Daphne Qi-Rong Chang of Soochow University, which found the translation quality in the fields of financial reports, annual reports, and other specialist IR information to surpass that of well-known European machine translation engines DeepL.

WritePath will also expand the language services provided to listed companies, strengthening its AI model and investment with a focus on multimedia content and disclosures related to ESG and investor conferences for foreign investors, including English subtitles, earnings call transcripts, IR/ESG information disclosures on corporate website, and website development, along with advertising and other content, providing a “one-stop shop” for translating/ copywriting ESG information into English.

Similar companies in the information disclosure and financial publications industry include Toppan Merrill, R.R. Donnelley (SDL), Pronexus, and IR-related service businesses such as EQS Group and MZ. On the ESG information and data front, there is also the recently-listed Fiscalnote.