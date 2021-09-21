WSOT 2021: Crypto Trading Competition of the Year Made History With $4.09 Million in PrizesBybit.jpg

Record number of participants in Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2021 drove up total prize pool to a historic $4.09 million , up from last year’s $1.27 million

secured No.1 title as captain of top troop with a staggering 2,044.90% P&L, followed by (1,774.84% P&L) and (1,417.15% P&L) A star-studded cast from the esports world: gaming legends from four elite esports clubs dabbled in competitive crypto trading

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 September 2021 – The 2021 edition of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) ended on a high note on Friday. The world’s best crypto traders can now kick back and relax after 20 intensive days of trading, having divided up a record prize pool at $4.09 million.

South Korean outfit demonstrated the value of team effort — 840,000 USDT to be exact, taking home the prize money on top of their stunning 2,044.90% P&L earnings. This year’s trading super stars also include winners by individual P&Ls: HeresJonny (P&L: 7,265.94%), chinesebirdman (P&L: 4,599.74%) and CHANS (P&L: 4,249.09%).

Powered by Bybit, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading event attracted more than 34,738 sign-ups this year, up 280.86% from last year. Team players from 136 eligible regions formed or joined 196 troops in the main event, with 19,592 independent traders opting to play solo in the individual competition.

WSOT 2021 has captivated crypto lovers worldwide this year with the sheer size of its prize pool of USDT and NFTs. The event has also extended its reach to another community with a group of special guests: A-list esports athletes.

12 gaming professionals from four prominent organizations — NAVI, Astralis, Alliance and Virtus.pro — put on their crypto trader hat and assumed the role of troop captains with 198 troopers slash fans from around the world, who followed their exhilarating performances live on the event website.

“We are in awe once again of the outpour of support from the global crypto community, and we are excited to have met all 34,738 participants this year. Whether you’ve just discovered WSOT or crypto, whether you are a seasoned trader or a budding crypto lover, you have found an incredibly creative and supportive community,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

“We have returned bigger and better this year as promised. WSOT runs on the principles of fair competition, full transparency, access to opportunities and everything crypto is about. We hope everyone who took part in WSOT 2021 will continue to find joy in trading and explore the potential digital assets have to offer in the next 12 months as we build the next big thing,” Zhou added.

City of dragons, secret codes, surprise dropping of NFTs, WSOT 2021 was not for the faint of heart. Keeping up with its imaginative gamification tradition, this year’s tournament kept participants entertained and challenged with live tasks, mini games, and most importantly traders had to compete to deliver the most impressive final P&Ls and performances for the grand prizes and bonus prizes. Together, traders from around the world successfully unlocked the largest prize pool the crypto trading world has ever seen.

It takes imagination and dedication to win in a trading competition, which is why Bybit is committed to furthering its partnership with UNICEF to empower girls’ education in East Asia and the Pacific with another BTC donation equivalent to $400,000 in WSOT 2021, or 5% of the prize pool plus contributions from Bybit. The donation is dedicated to UN’s Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 towards “inclusive and equitable quality education” via UNICEF efforts. It helps fund, among other initiatives, digital education for girls in the region by making science and technology education within reach for marginalized groups with innovative education solutions.

Check out bybit.com/wsot2021 for the final rankings of WSOT 2021.