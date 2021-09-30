GUIZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — This is a news report from Huiqiu.com:

The 2021 International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports and the 16th Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Conference were held from Sept. 26 to 28 in Tongren, Guizhou province, aiming to explore the harmonious coexistence of human and nature mountain tourism in the post-epidemic era and help the industrialization of Guizhou mountain tourism in high quality.



Wu Bihu: Promote dialogue between famous mountains and strengthen international academic exchanges

During the conference, Wu Bihu, a member of the expert Committee of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance and director of the Center for Tourism Research and Planning of the college of Urban and Environmental Sciences, Peking University, accepts an exclusive interview with huanqiu.com.

“China is a mountainous country with a large area covered mountain. Many beautiful landscapes are distributed in mountain areas.” Wu Bihu told huanqiu.com, “92.5% of the land area of Guizhou Province is mountainous and hilly, creating many magnificent peaks.”

Wu added that the famous mountains provide natural education, cultural experience and tourism opportunities for the good development of mankind. In recent years, China’s mountain economy has gradually transformed from sightseeing tourism to leisure and vacation tourism.

Guizhou ethnic minorities have their own unique cultures, and 17 ethnic minorities have profound traditional ethnic cultures. Wu Bihu believed that the development of mountain tourism is closely related to local ethnic minorities. The urban residents via mountain tourism to learn about local ethnic minority cultures, purchase tourism products, participate in tourism poverty alleviation, and effectively promote rural revitalization. At the same time, more people could see the business opportunities of regional development, which stimulated investors’ interest in development.

According to the international trends, mountain tourism has developed rapidly in recent years. At present, mountains have become the second most popular type of tourist destination in the world, and the annual tourism revenue accounts for 15%-20% of the global tourism industry.

“The mountain tourism in Guizhou developed rapidly. The international cooperation and exchanges have attracted much attention.” Wu Bihu said that international academic exchanges were very important. Academic theories were important supports for the sustainable development of mountain tourism. The tourism of different mountain has its own uniqueness, and the exchange of experiences and management modes can learn from each other’s strengths.

As a platform for cooperation and exchange, the International Mountain Tourism Alliance actively organized dialogues on world famous mountains, promotes international cooperation in mountain tourism, promotes international academic exchanges, and pushes forward the global promotion and application of successful models.

